Medvedev beats Draper to reach Indian Wells semis; Svitolina upsets Swiatek

March 12 : Daniil Medvedev ended defending champion Jack Draper's run at Indian Wells with a 6-1 7-5 win on Thursday to reach the semi-finals, while Elina Svitolina secured a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory over Iga Swiatek.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the last four with a tough 7-6(0) 6-4 win over Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

Medvedev raced through the opening set against Draper, who had little time to recover after his three‑set win over Novak Djokovic on Wednesday.

The Briton raised his level in the second set and stayed with the 11th seed to 5-5 but Medvedev secured a late break before serving out the match.

"The first set was unreal, I couldn't miss a ball. It was an unbelievable level," Medvedev said. "Second set, he tried to give everything he had, and he had an opportunity. I had one at four-all, I should've done much better, but it happens."

The 30-year-old Russian has now reached the semi-finals for the fourth consecutive year and will next face either Carlos Alcaraz or Cameron Norrie.

Earlier, fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-3 and will next face world number two Jannik Sinner after the Italian made light work of American Learner Tien 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour.

SVITOLINA UPSETS SWIATEK

World number two Swiatek struggled early against Svitolina, with the Ukrainian capitalising on five double faults to secure three breaks and take the opening set in 38 minutes.

Swiatek found her rhythm in the second to force a decider, but Svitolina regained the upper hand by securing the only break in a closely fought third set before confidently serving out the match.

"I'm extremely happy, it was a tough match," said Svitolina, who is back in the semis for the first time in seven years. "Iga always brings a bit extra out of me with that fighting spirit. I had to really push myself to close that match."

Belarusian Sabalenka had a battle on her hands against rising talent Mboko. The top seed was taken to a first-set tiebreak which she won to love — a career first.

The second set followed a similar script with Mboko clawing her way back to 5-4 and threatening another tiebreak but four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka closed it out to reach the semi-finals.

"She is definitely a future Grand Slam champion," Sabalenka said. "It's incredible to see how brave these young girls are these days."

Sabalenka, 27, will next play Linda Noskova, who ended Australian qualifier Talia Gibson's fairytale run 6-2 4-6 6-2, the Czech reaching her second WTA 1000 semi-final and her first at Indian Wells.

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina advanced with a 6-1 7-6(4) win over Jessica Pegula to reach another Indian Wells semi‑final where she will play Svitolina.