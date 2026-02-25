Medvedev calls for ranking system rethink to ease burden on players

Feb 25 : Daniil Medvedev has called for a streamlined ATP calendar with only Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments offering ranking points, though the Russian concedes such reforms would be difficult to implement.

Top players are obligated to compete in the four majors and eight Masters events, with the world rankings breakdown reduced from 19 to 18 tournaments in 2026 after the men's body removed an ATP 500 commitment.

World number 11 Medvedev said that if smaller events did not count towards the rankings it would ease the pressure on players, who have criticised the 11-month calendar.

"That's the only way to make the tour shorter," Medvedev said. "It's never going to happen because there are licenses, and the ATP won't have enough money to buy all of them.

"The other tournaments won't say, 'OK, we're out' because they would lose money. It's business. Right now with how the ATP Tour is, it's never going to change, at least while I'm playing.

"Make it four Grand Slams ... 11 Masters. The others, maybe make them without points."

Reuters has contacted the ATP for comment.

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi defended the calendar in October, saying scheduling remained the players' choice.

Medvedev said players pushed themselves too hard to be one of the top eight to make the ATP Finals in Turin. He pointed to Holger Rune, who ruptured his Achilles in an ATP 250 event in October.

"Everybody was like 'Yeah, but you don't have to play it', but if he wants to be in Turin, he has to, even if it's not a mandatory tournament," Medvedev said.

"Last year I played seven tournaments in a row. Did I have to? No. I played bad at the beginning of the year, maybe I can get 100 points here, 200 here.

"If there would be no points, it's an easier decision."