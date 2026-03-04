Logo
Logo

Sport

Medvedev to miss exhibition event at Indian Wells amid war-related travel disruptions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Medvedev to miss exhibition event at Indian Wells amid war-related travel disruptions

Medvedev to miss exhibition event at Indian Wells amid war-related travel disruptions
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Championships - Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 27, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his semi final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Medvedev to miss exhibition event at Indian Wells amid war-related travel disruptions
Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Championships - Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 27, 2026 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his semi final match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
04 Mar 2026 04:41AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2026 04:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 3 : Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will not arrive in Indian Wells in time to participate in Tuesday night's exhibition event after they were among those impacted by travel disruptions in the wake of the war in Iran.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend and the conflict has led to ​airspace closures and widespread flight cancellations across parts ​of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sports.

Former world number one Medvedev, who won the Dubai Championships title via a walkover ⁠on Saturday, had been scheduled to play in the Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens doubles event alongside fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva.

American Amanda Anisimova had been paired with Rublev for the popular event on the eve of the main draw of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

Seeded 11th, Medvedev's first singles match is scheduled for Friday. Rublev, the 17th seed, is also scheduled to play on Friday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement