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Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule
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Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule

Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates after winning her second round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his second round match against Sebastian Gorzny of the U.S. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Alex Michelsen of the U.S. in action during his second round match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Alex de Minaur (AUS) serves against Arthur Fils (FRA) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka before her first round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio REUTERS/Mike Segar
03 Sep 2026 02:07AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2026 02:27AM)
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NEW YORK, Sept 2 : Daniil Medvedev flew into the third round after an avian disruption at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as American Jessica Pegula crushed compatriot Sofia Kenin on another rainswept day that wreaked havoc with the tournament schedule.

Medvedev, the 2021 winner, beat U.S. wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1 6-3 7-5 to start the action on Louis Armstrong Stadium, where two birds landing on the net became the biggest source of frustration for the mercurial Russian who said the chair umpire took too long to call for the point to be replayed before regaining his composure to banish the demons of his first-round exit 12 months ago.

The third-ranked Pegula needed just 56 minutes to dismantle 2020 Australian Open winner Kenin 6-3 6-1 in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a meeting with the 2021 Canadian runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

The first round of the tournament spilled over into a fourth day on the outer courts, after relentless rain on Tuesday disrupted the schedule.

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Opening the action on the Grandstand court, Alex Michelsen upset fellow American and 16th seed Brandon Nakashima 6-3 6-4 6-4 in their second-round match.

Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur, whose Tuesday night match on Grandstand was postponed, will play his opener against Italian qualifier Andrea Guerrieri on Court 11.

Fans can look forward to a stellar evening programme on Ashe, where Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest for a third straight title against qualifier Polina Iatcenko, while Carlos Alcaraz plays Portugal's Jaime Faria in his title defence.

American fan favourite Frances Tiafoe kicks off the night session on Armstrong against Japan's Rei Sakamoto, followed by a clash between Czech Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee.

American  Ben Shelton plays in the second match of the day on Ashe against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, and 2017 champion Sloane Stephens is second up on Armstrong against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Source: Reuters
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