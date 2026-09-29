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Medvedev rides dominant serve past Rublev for Hangzhou crown
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Medvedev rides dominant serve past Rublev for Hangzhou crown

Medvedev rides dominant serve past Rublev for Hangzhou crown
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his round of 16 match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerry Lai/File Photo
Medvedev rides dominant serve past Rublev for Hangzhou crown
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his second round match against Spain's Daniel Merida Aguilar REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
29 Sep 2026 10:28PM
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Sept 29 : Daniil Medvedev strengthened his bid for a return to the ATP Finals by beating fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-4 to win the Hangzhou Open title on Tuesday.

The top seed claimed his third title of the season after Brisbane and Dubai, producing a dominant display on serve with 23 aces and only two double faults in the 93-minute final.

The victory also marked Medvedev's 24th career tour-level title and his 22nd on hard court.

"I'm really happy to see you in this final," Medvedev said to Rublev at the trophy ceremony. 

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"Sorry that I served good today, but hopefully we can finish the season this strong."

The title win keeps the 30-year-old well placed in contention for securing a return to the season-ending event in Turin. The former world number one missed out on ATP Finals qualification last year for the first time since 2018.

Medvedev, the world number six, will now head to Beijing, where he faces qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round. 

Source: Reuters
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