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Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss in Monte Carlo
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Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss in Monte Carlo

Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss in Monte Carlo
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 8, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his round of 32 match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss in Monte Carlo
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 8, 2026 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his round of 32 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss in Monte Carlo
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 8, 2026 Italy's Matteo Berrettini shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning his round of 32 match REUTERS/Manon Cruz
08 Apr 2026 09:00PM
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April 8 : Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket several times during a humbling 6-0 6-0 loss to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday, as the world number 10 suffered his first tour‑level defeat without winning a game.

Medvedev capitulated in 49 minutes, failing to earn a game point on his own serve, and the visibly frustrated Russian destroyed his racket before dumping the remnants in a courtside dustbin.

The 30‑year‑old, who lifted titles in Dubai and Brisbane this year, committed 27 unforced errors.

It was the first time Berrettini had won a tour‑level match 6‑0 6‑0 and his first win over a top‑10 opponent since defeating Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo last season.

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"I think it was one of the best performances of my life," Berrettini said.

"I think I missed three shots in the entire match and it is not easy against a tricky player like Daniil. I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working."

Medvedev’s outburst comes amid renewed discussion around how players express their frustration during matches. 

World number one Aryna Sabalenka backed the idea of "rage rooms" where players can vent their frustrations away from the cameras, in response to Coco Gauff's racket-smashing incident at the Australian Open, where the American was unaware her actions were being broadcast worldwide.

Source: Reuters
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