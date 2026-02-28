Medvedev wins Dubai title with walkover

DUBAI, Feb 28 : Daniil Medvedev was awarded the Dubai Tennis Championships title after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to an injury he suffered in the semi-finals, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

Russian Medvedev was chasing a second title in Dubai after he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four, and the former world number one reached the final without dropping a set.

Griekspoor said after his straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev that he was struggling with a hamstring injury and would have retired had he lost the second set.

"Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for Griekspoor is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery," Medvedev wrote on X.