Mental strength and tactical acumen took DR Congo to Portugal draw, says coach

HOUSTON, June 17 : Democratic Republic of Congo will celebrate their first point at a World Cup in their 1-1 draw with Portugal on Wednesday, but are steeled for the challengers ahead and are determined this will not be the pinnacle of their tournament.

Yoane Wissa equalised deep in added time at the end of the first half to score Congo’s maiden World Cup goal in their first appearance at the global finals since 1974, when they went home with no goals scored and no points from their three matches.

Coach Sebastien Desabre admitted his side were "stressed" coming into the game, but they settled well after going a goal down inside six minutes.

"It is important to celebrate," Desabre told reporters. "It’s our first point and our first goal scored in a World Cup. I am proud of my players, and I told them it was important to rest ahead of the next games (against Colombia and Uzbekistan).

"It was a hard first half, which we expected. Progressively, we grew into the game and managed to score from a set-piece. We played a great match. We could have been better on the counter-attack, but we are happy with the draw."

Desabre added that their aim had always been to get out of the group and one point is only a start.

"It is the first step. But it is important to go above and beyond, that is what we always try to do. Be better, run faster. In attack, we still need to improve," he said.

"The system we rolled out helped us and the players were 100 per cent committed. They focused a lot on our tactical approach. I am pretty sure we can do great things. We need to capitalise on this start.

"It is a draw against one of the best teams in the world, so we are happy, but we need more points to advance to the next round."

Desabre was delighted at how his side responded to going a goal down, and felt Portugal took their foot off the gas once they were ahead.

"The shape of the game helped us, because we conceded early and Portugal felt there was no real danger," he said.

"We have that mental strength. We know how to overcome a difficult start. My players know how to bounce back and have the right attitude."