Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom

MEXICO CITY, June 16 : A domesticated duck named Merlin, sporting a miniature Mexico shirt and custom duck socks, has waddled his way into the hearts of football fans, becoming an unlikely unofficial mascot for the country's World Cup campaign.

Merlin's fame was ignited during street celebrations following the co-hosts' 2-0 victory over South Africa in last week's World Cup opening game.

As fans gathered to cheer Mexico's goals, the dressed-up duck wandered among the crowds on the capital's busy Reforma Avenue.

Onlookers recorded the surprising scene on their cell phones and the footage immediately went viral online, with fans demanding Merlin be the new official Mexican mascot during the World Cup.

"We are very respectful," said his owner, street merchant Karla Gomez. "We respect the (Mexico City mascot) axolotl as much as the (FIFA) jaguar. We don't like controversy, honestly."

Gomez, who usually sells beverages in Mexico City's streets with her son Christian and her duck, thought they had not been noticed.

"It was a normal day for us," she said. "We thought we were passing by unnoticed, because obviously we never thought Merlin would have that boom."

Now, Gomez proudly embraces her role in the duck's newfound stardom. Fans frequently stop the family to take selfies with the feathered supporter, who can also be seen cooling off in public fountains.

"I'm Merlin's mum. I already consider myself as such," Gomez said. "For us it has been a surprise, truly. The fact that Merlin is the unofficial mascot of the World Cup ... we feel very pleased about such a situation and above all that people love my duck."

Channeling the spirit of Paul the Octopus, Merlin recently tried his beak at match predictions, choosing Mexico over South Korea when presented with both flags.

Mexico meet South Korea on Thursday in Group A before facing the Czech Republic on June 24.