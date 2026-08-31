Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 : Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, said on Monday in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina's national team.

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of," he added.