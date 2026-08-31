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Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
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Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta/ File Photo
Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco/ File Photo
31 Aug 2026 11:16PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2026 11:31PM)
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BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 : Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, said on Monday in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina's national team.

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of," he added.

Source: Reuters
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