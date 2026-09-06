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Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement
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Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement

Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement
Sep 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against Atlanta United during the second half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement
Sep 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro (5) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (10) after scoring against Atlanta United during the first half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement
Sep 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against Atlanta United defender Tomas Jacob (55), midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and midfielder Santiago Pita (40) during the first half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement
Sep 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) celebrates after scoring against Atlanta United during the first half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Messi sets up Miami goal in first game since Argentina retirement
Sep 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta United forward Breel Embolo (right) celebrates with Atlanta United defender Elías Baez (center) after scoring against Inter Miami CF during the second half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
06 Sep 2026 11:43AM
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Sept 5 : Lionel Messi provided an assist in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Atlanta United in Florida on Saturday in the Argentine's first appearance since retiring from international duty earlier this week.

Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and a runners-up finish in 2026, started for Miami in a match that kicked off more than 90 minutes late due to heavy rain and lightning.

The 39-year-old whipped in a corner that midfielder Casemiro headed past Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos to put Miami ahead in the 32nd minute.

Miami's lead lasted only three minutes, however, as a sliding Casemiro blocked a cross that bounced off his keeper Dayne St. Clair and landed at the feet of Atlanta's Miguel Almiron, who guided it home to level. 

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Luis Suarez restored Miami's lead just before halftime, only for Breel Embolo to convert an 87th-minute penalty and earn Atlanta a point.

Messi, who scored four goals and set up another in last weekend's 7-1 rout of CF Montreal, is joint top of the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals this season.

He had previously expressed doubts about continuing his playing career following the death of his father, Jorge, on August 8.

Source: Reuters
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