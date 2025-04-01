Logo
Messi's bodyguard banned from touchline at Inter Miami games
Messi's bodyguard banned from touchline at Inter Miami games
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Friendly - Hong Kong v Inter Miami - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong - February 4, 2024 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and teammates sit on the substitute bench during the match as Lionel Messi security guard Yassine Cheuko looks on REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Feb 1, 2024; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Yassine Cheuko, bodyguard of Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (not pictured), walks on the field before the second half against Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena. Mandatory Credit: Victor Fraile-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
01 Apr 2025 07:16PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2025 07:23PM)
Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has been banned from protecting the Argentine forward from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

The former Navy SEAL gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner.

Major League Soccer has now decided to take full control of matchday security and Cheuko will only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard told Spanish media.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here, let me help Messi."

Source: Reuters
