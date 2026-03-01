Mexican fans enjoy a brief respite from violence as they gaze at World Cup trophy

GUADALAJARA, Feb 28 : Hundreds of Mexican fans enjoyed a moment of calm on Saturday as they admired the FIFA World Cup trophy, a week after witnessing violent events in the country.

The capture and death of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the country's most wanted drug lord, on Sunday led to violent incidents, including vehicle and business arson.

These incidents were most prevalent in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, where the Akron Stadium, one of the World Cup venues and where the trophy is on display, is located.

Amid patrols by the Mexican army, the National Guard, and the Jalisco state police, the trophy arrived at the Akron Stadium in the municipality of Zapopan, part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"From this platform, we can affirm that Mexico is at peace, and there is tranquility to enjoy soccer," Mexico's Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said during the presentation of the trophy, which was attended by former soccer players Hugo Sanchez and Roque Junior.

"We would like to thank FIFA, the organisers, and the government of Jalisco for their trust, coordination with the Mexican government, and the relationship we maintain to make this international event a glorious experience," she added.

In addition to the trophy, the exhibition features several items from previous World Cups, such as balls and uniforms.

"I think the passion for soccer is greater than anything else, so welcome everyone. I believe that the necessary measures are being taken, they have been preparing for a long time, so I don't see why it couldn't be held here (the World Cup)," Beny Martinez, a fan who attended the trophy presentation, told Reuters.

The Akron Stadium will host one of the World Cup playoffs between New Caledonia, Jamaica, and the Republic of Congo from March 26 to 31.

It will also host four first-round World Cup matches.

"Today, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Jalisco, who showed solidarity and extraordinary responsibility during the events we experienced," Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus said.

"Today, Jalisco, I have no doubt, is establishing itself as the most Mexican World Cup venue," he added.

The trophy will remain in Guadalajara until March 2, when it will travel to other Mexican cities, including another of the host cities, Monterrey, and then to the third host city, Mexico City, in June.

"I think that even though it will be in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Mexico is more outrageous, more joyful, and, without a doubt, a better host," said Julian Lili, another fan who attended the exhibition.

(Report by Reuters Television. Written by Carlos Calvo Pacheco. Translated by Angelica Medina)