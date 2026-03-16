Logo
Logo

Sport

Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup

Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup
Mexicans participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, where organisers aim to break the mark for the world's largest football (soccer) lesson as part of efforts to promote the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha
Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup
Mexicans participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, where organisers aim to break the mark for the world's largest football (soccer) lesson as part of efforts to promote the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha
Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup
Mexicans participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, where organisers aim to break the mark for the world's largest football (soccer) lesson as part of efforts to promote the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha
Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup
Mexicans participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, where organisers aim to break the mark for the world's largest football (soccer) lesson as part of efforts to promote the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha
Mexico breaks Guinness World Record for largest soccer class ahead of World Cup
Mexicans participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record, where organisers aim to break the mark for the world's largest football (soccer) lesson as part of efforts to promote the country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha
16 Mar 2026 04:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY, March 15 : Mexico broke the Guinness World Record for the world's largest soccer class on Sunday, with about 9,500 people attending the 40-minute class in Mexico City's Zocalo Plaza.

The record comes months before Mexico is set to host the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada starting June 11. The class in Mexico City beat the previous record, set in Seattle in 2025, by 1,038 people.

"We registered 9,500 people today, so I have the fortune of telling you that as of now, you are 'officially amazing', congratulations," Guinness World Records judge Alfredo Arista said at the end of the class.

"Today we broke this great Guinness World Record, more than 9,000 people gathered and showed that we are capable of achieving the extraordinary and the impossible," said Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada after receiving the award.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"With this record, the city sends a message to the world: 'Sport, soccer, is the universal language, a language of peace that needs no translation.' Congratulations Mexico City, today we kick off the World Cup," she added.

During the class, men and women of all ages followed the instructions of the teachers and some former Mexican soccer players who taught the class from a stage.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco; Writing by Alexander VillegasEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement