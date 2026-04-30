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Mexico City to host 18 free fan festivals for World Cup
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Mexico City to host 18 free fan festivals for World Cup

Mexico City to host 18 free fan festivals for World Cup

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada speaks on stage, on the day Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers a speech marking her first year in office, reporting on government actions included in her first State of the Union address, to supporters and government officials at Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, Mexico, October 5, 2025. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

30 Apr 2026 04:16AM
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MEXICO CITY, April 29 : Mexico City will set up 18 free soccer fan festivals across the capital during the World Cup, offering free public screenings, cultural events, food fairs and family activities, while being alcohol-free, Mayor Clara Brugada said on Wednesday.

The festivals will be spread across the city's boroughs, including sites such as Plaza Garibaldi, Central de Abasto and Bosque de Tlahuac, as officials seek to bring the tournament atmosphere beyond stadium venues.

The main Fan Fest organised by FIFA will be held in the capital's main square called Zocalo.

"We want the city to become one big grandstand, for the World Cup to be experienced as a community, with family, and in the streets," Brugada said.

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Seven of the fan festival sites will broadcast all World Cup matches during the 39-day tournament, while the remaining 11 will show key games, including matches involving Mexico.

Brugada added that the festivals will include giant screens, concerts, sports contests, public art, family shows, traditional games and workshops.

Food offerings will feature Mexican street food, corn fairs, ice cream fairs and products from local and Indigenous communities.

The plan contrasts with an initial proposal in Toronto, another World Cup host city, where officials reversed course after a backlash over a proposed $10 general admission fee for its fan festival.

Mexico City is one of 16 host cities across Mexico, the United States and Canada for the expanded 48-team World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

Source: Reuters
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