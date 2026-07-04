Mexico-England game to kick off earlier due to storm risk, says local media

MEXICO CITY, July 3 : Mexico's clash with England in the World Cup round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday will be moved to noon local time (1800 GMT), local media reported on Friday.

The kick-off was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT), but has been moved due to the risk of storms, media reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA, when reached by Reuters, did not confirm, nor deny that the kick-off time had been changed.