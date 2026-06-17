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Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A
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Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A

Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Mexico v South Africa - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2026 General view of the fixture on a Mexico shirt REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Korea v Czech Republic - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 11, 2026 South Korea's Hwang In-beom celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Korea v Czech Republic - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 11, 2026 South Korea's Hwang In-beom celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min and Lee Gi-hyeok REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
17 Jun 2026 01:04AM
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MEXICO CITY, June 16 : Mexico and South Korea will put their perfect starts on the line when they meet on Thursday in Guadalajara, with the winners taking a major step toward securing top spot in World Cup Group A. 

Co-hosts Mexico opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa but coach Javier Aguirre faces key selection decisions after defender Cesar Montes was sent off in a chaotic second half that produced three red cards.

Montes will miss the clash through suspension, forcing a reshuffle at the back, with captain Edson Alvarez among the options to fill the vacancy in central defence while Israel Reyes could also be moved inside from right back.

Aguirre could also hand a starting role to Gilberto Mora after the teenager impressed off the bench in the opener. At 17, Mora is the youngest player at the tournament and energised Mexico's attack during his World Cup debut, increasing calls for a place in the starting lineup.

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South Korea also began with a victory, overcoming the Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a late winner from striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

DISRUPTED PREPARATIONS

Coach Hong Myung-bo's options have expanded since that match, with midfielders Bae Jun-ho and Kim Tae-hyeon nearing returns from injuries that disrupted their preparations for the tournament.

Hong must also decide how best to use captain Son Heung-min, whose influence has waned since his move to Major League Soccer side LAFC last year.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward started the opening win but could be deployed in a deeper supporting role if Hong opts to reward match-winner Oh with a place in the starting attack.

While both teams remain well placed to reach the knockout stage, finishing first in the group would likely offer a more favourable route through the tournament and avoid an early meeting with another group winner.

The match also renews an unlikely bond between two sets of supporters whose relationship dates back to the 2018 World Cup, when Mexican fans celebrated South Korea's victory over Germany that helped Mexico progress to the knockout rounds.

Eight years later, the friendship will briefly be put on hold.

Source: Reuters
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