Mexico, South Korea battle for control of World Cup Group A

MEXICO CITY, June 16 : Mexico and South Korea will put their perfect starts on the line when they meet on Thursday in Guadalajara, with the winners taking a major step toward securing top spot in World Cup Group A.

Co-hosts Mexico opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa but coach Javier Aguirre faces key selection decisions after defender Cesar Montes was sent off in a chaotic second half that produced three red cards.

Montes will miss the clash through suspension, forcing a reshuffle at the back, with captain Edson Alvarez among the options to fill the vacancy in central defence while Israel Reyes could also be moved inside from right back.

Aguirre could also hand a starting role to Gilberto Mora after the teenager impressed off the bench in the opener. At 17, Mora is the youngest player at the tournament and energised Mexico's attack during his World Cup debut, increasing calls for a place in the starting lineup.

South Korea also began with a victory, overcoming the Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a late winner from striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

DISRUPTED PREPARATIONS

Coach Hong Myung-bo's options have expanded since that match, with midfielders Bae Jun-ho and Kim Tae-hyeon nearing returns from injuries that disrupted their preparations for the tournament.

Hong must also decide how best to use captain Son Heung-min, whose influence has waned since his move to Major League Soccer side LAFC last year.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward started the opening win but could be deployed in a deeper supporting role if Hong opts to reward match-winner Oh with a place in the starting attack.

While both teams remain well placed to reach the knockout stage, finishing first in the group would likely offer a more favourable route through the tournament and avoid an early meeting with another group winner.

The match also renews an unlikely bond between two sets of supporters whose relationship dates back to the 2018 World Cup, when Mexican fans celebrated South Korea's victory over Germany that helped Mexico progress to the knockout rounds.

Eight years later, the friendship will briefly be put on hold.