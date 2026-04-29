Mexico unveil 12-man domestic-based squad for World Cup training camp

MEXICO CITY, April 28 : Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre unveiled a 12-man squad on Tuesday for a training camp, calling up only domestic league players, as the World Cup co-hosts kick off their preparations for the tournament.

The Liga MX players called up by Aguirre will be joined by eight other league players to begin the training camp on May 6.

Most of these players will miss the league playoffs, which begin on Saturday, leaving Cruz Azul, America, Pumas UNAM, Guadalajara and defending champions Toluca without key starters.

"This list includes 12 players from Liga MX clubs who, based on the agreement, are being considered for inclusion in the final World Cup roster," said the Mexican Football Federation in a statement.

The World Cup, held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, kicks off on June 11, with Mexico facing South Africa in Group A.

Mexico will play warm-up friendlies against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30 and Serbia on June 4. They will name their final World Cup squad on June 1.