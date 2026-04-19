Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Mhatre's hamstring blow deepens Chennai's IPL crisis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mhatre's hamstring blow deepens Chennai's IPL crisis

Mhatre's hamstring blow deepens Chennai's IPL crisis
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India - April 18, 2026 Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre in action REUTERS/Stringer
Mhatre's hamstring blow deepens Chennai's IPL crisis
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India - April 18, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Liam Livingstone walks as Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj celebrates taking his wicket REUTERS/Stringer
19 Apr 2026 03:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI, April 19 : Chennai Super Kings' patchy Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign suffered a fresh blow after their teenaged batter Ayush Mhatre tore his hamstring, an injury that could put him on the sidelines for a long spell.

The 18-year-old has been the most prolific batter for five-time champions Chennai, who dropped to seventh place in the 10-team league after Saturday's defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The top-order batter milked 30 off 12 balls but was seen clutching his hamstring and required lengthy on-field treatment before being dismissed.

"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is," Chennai batting coach Mike Hussey told reporters after the match. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us."

Mhatre has scored 201 runs across six innings at a healthy 177-plus strike rate.

"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well," Hussey said.

"We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys.

"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance."

Chennai face Mumbai Indians in their next match on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement