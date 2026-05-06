Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship for family health reasons

May 5 : Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship due to a personal health matter with his family, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes just over a month after Mickelson said ahead of the Masters that he was taking an "extended" break while his family deals with a personal matter. Mickelson will be replaced in the field by the first alternate, Max Homa.

Mickelson had missed the first four events of LIV Golf's 2026 season due to the same ​family health matter and had just returned to ​action on the breakaway circuit in South Africa, where he finished in a ​share of 48th, before announcing his decision to step away.

Mickelson produced one of golf's most improbable wins when, at age 50, he won the 2021 PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion. He won his first PGA Championship in 2005.

The year's second major is set for May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.