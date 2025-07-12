Logo
Milan outsprints Van Aert to win Tour stage eight, Pogacar still in yellow
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval - Laval, France - July 12, 2025 Lidl - Trek's Jonathan Milan celebrates winning stage 8 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval - Laval, France - July 12, 2025 Lidl - Trek's Jonathan Milan celebrates after winning stage 8 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval - Laval, France - July 12, 2025 Lidl - Trek's Jonathan Milan in action before winning stage 8 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval - Laval, France - July 12, 2025 Lidl - Trek's Jonathan Milan wearing the green jersey in action in the peloton during stage 8 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 8 - Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval - Saint-Meen-le-Grand, France - July 12, 2025 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey shakes hands with Lidl - Trek's Jonathan Milan wearing the green jersey before the start of stage 8 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
12 Jul 2025 11:37PM
LAVAL, France :Italy's Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) fought off Belgian Wout van Aert to win stage eight of the Tour de France from Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval on Saturday, with defending champion Tadej Pogacar retaining the yellow jersey.

Milan, riding his first Tour, looked to have been caught off guard when Van Aert (Visma–Lease a Bike) hit the front, but the Italian battled back to overtake the Belgian, with Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) coming in third.

Slovenia's Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) remains 54 seconds ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) in the overall standings.

(Writing by Trevor Stynes; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
