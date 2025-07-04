Logo
Milan sign Italy midfielder Ricci from Torino
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Atalanta - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - August 25, 2024 Torino's Samuele Ricci in action with Atalanta's Isak Hien REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File photo

04 Jul 2025 02:02PM
AC Milan said they have signed Italy midfielder Samuele Ricci from Torino on a contract until June 2029 with a club option for an additional year.

Financial details were not disclosed but Italian media reported that the transfer fee for the 23-year-old was around 23 million euros ($27 million).

A product of the Empoli academy, Ricci made the switch to Torino in 2022 and went on to make 113 appearances for the club. He has won 10 caps for Italy since his debut in 2022.

Ricci's arrival will boost Milan's midfield options following Tijjani Reijnders' move to Manchester City.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

Source: Reuters
