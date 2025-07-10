Milestone man Djokovic downs Cobolli, reaches 14th Wimbledon semi-final

LONDON :Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy and standalone 25th Grand Slam title by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

The 38-year-old's fightback helped him reach a record 14th singles semi-final at the All England Club, where he will face top seed Jannik Sinner, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz awaiting in the title clash.

"A lot of numbers, a lot of numbers in the head," Serbian Djokovic said.

"Wimbledon was, is, and always will be the most special tournament that we have in our sport, at least in my opinion and I think in many players' opinion. It means the world to me that I'm still able at 38 to play in the final stages of Wimbledon.

"Another thing that makes me feel very young is competing with youngsters, Cobolli today ... I enjoy sliding and running around the court with him and all the other guys.

"I'm going to have Sinner next so I look forward to that. It's going to be a great match."

Cobolli, the 22nd seed, showed tremendous mental fortitude to recover a break after going 3-5 down in the first set, which he edged in a tiebreak by letting rip blistering winners from his orange-framed racket to draw loud cheers on Centre Court.

"I have to say huge congratulations to Flavio for an amazing tournament, but also a great battle today," Djokovic added.

"Great performance from him ... He played at a really high level. I think what surprised me a lot is his serve."

Former Roma youth soccer player Cobolli, who switched to tennis after watching Djokovic, was given a masterclass in the next set, however, and his idol broke for a 6-5 lead thanks to a slew of errors before tightening his grip on the contest.

With his thinking cap on in fading sunlight, Djokovic earned break points early in the fourth set with vintage tennis but was hitting his shoe with his racket after wasting them, before he fell to the ground with the finish line in sight.

Djokovic dusted himself off and served out the victory to go past Roger Federer's semi-finals record at the All England Club and reach a record-extending 52nd Grand Slam semi-final.

"I had a nasty slip. But that's what happens when you play on grass," Djokovic said.

"It did come at an awkward moment, but I managed to find a good serve and close it out."