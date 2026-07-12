Mladenovic and Guo triumph in Wimbledon women's doubles

LONDON, July 12 : Chinese and French pair Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic outwitted second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3 7-5 to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title on Sunday for their first major triumph together.

Mladenovic, who won six Grand Slam doubles titles between 2018 and 2022, suffered a long-term injury that left her on crutches last year. She paired up with Guo earlier this year.

"It feels like a dream... I definitely cannot believe what just happened now," Mladenovic, 34, said after her maiden Wimbledon win.

Tenth seeds Guo and Mladenovic were quick to read Dabrowski's early lobs and raced to a 5-0 lead. The Canadian-Brazilian pairing of Dabrowski and Stefani fought back to win the next three games, but it was not enough to save the set.

The second seeds looked much more in their element as they pushed for a break in the second set, but their opponents saved two break points as Mladenovic's strong forehands across the court helped them stay even at 5-5.

Guo's backhand returns from the net set up a break point in the 11th game, which the Chinese 28-year-old, playing in her first major final, won with a cross-court backhand at a tight angle.

Serving for the championship, a clinical Mladenovic secured victory with a forehand that her opponents could only lash back into the net.

"I just feel so lucky to have you on my side and with this trophy now. Thank you for choosing me... trusting me," an emotional Guo told Mladenovic.

Mladenovic said she was thankful to have Guo as her partner.

"I had no ranking, I had a tough injury last year, and (Guo) did not hesitate at all. I am very proud to be standing here with her," she added.