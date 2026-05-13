Molineux fit to lead Australia at T20 World Cup after injury return

May 13 : All-rounder Sophie Molineux has been declared fit to lead Australia in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup in England after struggling with a back injury, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was forced to play as a specialist batter in the recent T20 series against West Indies, her first full tour as captain after being named the team's all‑format skipper in January.

"I've had a good little block of training and everything, and now back bowling and feeling really good, so, (I'm) ready to go," Molineux told reporters.

After defeat in the semi-finals by South Africa in 2024, Australia will eye a record-extending seventh World Cup title at the tournament beginning on June 12 in England and Wales.

"I'm really excited. I think this World Cup has been on our minds for a long time now, and it feels like it's just around the corner, and we've all got together this week and starting to build some really good momentum," Molineux added.

"Leading a World Cup for the first time, there's going to be some nerves to it, but I think the overall emotion is just pure excitement."

Fast bowler Darcie Brown has been left out of the squad but 19-year-old all-rounder Lucy Hamilton was included.

Australia begin their Group A campaign against South Africa on June 13 in Manchester.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD

Sophie Molineux (captain), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson.