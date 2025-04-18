'For a moment, we could forget the season we are having' - Amorim

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim admitted, just for a moment, that his side's exhilarating Europa League victory over Olympique Lyonnais allowed him and his team to forget about their disappointing season.

Harry Maguire's header in the 121st minute of extra time sent United storming through to the last four, after having trailed 4-2 on the night as the thrilling encounter, which swung this way and that, neared its climax.

Domestically, United have endured a miserable campaign, the 20-time top flight champions set for their worst-ever Premier League points haul, sitting 14th in the standings.

Winning the Europa League is their only hope of making a return to the Champions League next season, and the riches Europe's premier competition brings - a possibility that somehow still remains in their sights.

"The sound of the last two goals were amazing, that is something we can keep for the future," Amorim said.

"I think that's why we like this sport so much and all the frustration that the coach has in this kind of season, the frustration, the bad moments, when you have moment like this it's all worth it.

"This kind of moment can help a lot players in this season. They can create some connection with the fans and players, we forget for a few minutes what kind of season we've had."

Central defender Maguire spent much of the dying moments up front, with Amorim's lack of striker options thin on the ground.

It was not the first time Maguire has been asked to fulfil such a role this term - with Amorim insisting he may have to turn to the England international again soon.

"To play a normal game from the start, no (Maguire won't play)," Amorim added. "But in these moments, it's something that is really important.

"When I see Harry Maguire and I put him as a striker, I just see one guy inside the box, is he good or not inside the box?

"If he's in the opposite box, he's a striker, not a defender, he knows how to behave in that space. It's just to put different characteristics and different moments."