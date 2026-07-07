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Monaco appoint Filipe Luis after Flamengo stint
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Monaco appoint Filipe Luis after Flamengo stint

Monaco appoint Filipe Luis after Flamengo stint

Soccer Football - Recopa Sudamericana - Final - First Leg - Lanus v Flamengo - Estadio Ciudad de Lanus, Lanus, Argentina - February 19, 2026 Flamengo coach Filipe Luis before the match REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle

07 Jul 2026 12:18PM
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July 7 : AS Monaco appointed Filipe Luis as their new head coach on a contract until June 2028, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The 40-year-old replaces Sebastien Pocognoli, who was sacked after Monaco finished seventh in the league and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Luis joins Monaco after a successful stint with Brazilian club Flamengo, where he took charge in 2024 and won five titles in a little over a year. His haul included the Brazilian Cup in 2024 followed by a Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Championship double the following season.

However, Luis was dismissed in March following Flamengo's worst start to a season in a decade, including defeat by Corinthians in the Brazilian Super Cup and a loss to Argentina's Lanus in the South American Recopa.

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In a bizarre turn of events, Flamengo sacked him just hours after his side won a match 8–0 over Madureira and secured a place in the Rio de Janeiro state championship final.

A former defender who primarily featured as a left back, Luis made 333 appearances for Atletico Madrid, helping the Spanish club win La Liga in 2014, the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the Europa League in 2012 and 2018. He also represented Chelsea and was part of the team that won the Premier League in 2015.

Source: Reuters
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