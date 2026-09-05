Monaco rally to edge winless PSG as Lyon beat Auxerre in Ligue 1

PARIS, Sept 4 : AS Monaco moved top of Ligue 1 with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain on Friday, leaving the champions winless from their opening three games of the new campaign on the day coach Luis Enrique extended his contract.

Marquinhos put PSG ahead in the first half but goals from Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo secured the points for Monaco, who have a perfect haul of nine and are the only team left in Ligue 1 with a 100 per cent record.

PSG announced before kick-off that coach Luis Enrique had extended his deal until 2030 and that Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz had also signed new deals but their night turned sour with a defeat.

"Yes, it's rare (the winless start to the season) but it's also part of football," PSG defender Lucas Hernandez said.

"I think we're all on the right track. There are a lot of attacking players who have left, a lot of new ones. It's up to us to put them in the best positions so that they adapt to our system, which is difficult because we have a lot of mobility.

"But I'm confident, about this team, about this coach, even if the start of the season is not as we wanted."

Monaco took the lead after 31 minutes when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's ball across the six-yard box was bundled in by Marquinhos. After a video assistant referee check to see the Brazilian had not used his arm, the goal stood.

It was the second goal in as many games for a player who does not score many, having also netted in the 2-2 draw with Lille last time out.

Monaco levelled after 58 minutes as Nazinho headed in from close range following Jordan Teze's cross in the first effort on target for the visitors.

Monaco turned the game on its head when they grabbed a second goal after 72 minutes as Idumbo worked a shooting chance on the left-hand side of the box and rifled his powerful shot into the net from a tight angle.

Olympique Lyonnais cruised to a 3-1 victory over visiting AJ Auxerre as Ernest Nuamah scored and provided an assist.

Lyon took the lead in the 28th minute when Felix Bacher rose highest to meet Nuamah's corner.

Zachary Athekame added a second three minutes later with a low shot from the edge of the box but Auxerre equalised before halftime through Cameron Archer's first goal for the club.

Lyon restored their two-goal advantage when Nuamah cut inside and curled a superb shot into the net soon after halftime.

The home side might have had a fourth but Kail Boudache struck the woodwork with a late effort.