Monaco trio face late fitness tests ahead of Champions League game

MONACO, Feb 16 : Monaco have doubts over the fitness of three players ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League knockout playoffs first leg against holders Paris Saint-Germain, where they will be hoping to earn a lead to take to the French capital for next week’s return.

Coach Sebastien Pocognoli said French international Maghnes Akliouche and Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara faced fitness tests later on Monday and again on the morning of the tie, while Ansu Fati had taken a knock to his quadriceps and would also be assessed.

"We have to believe, otherwise there's no point in playing the match,” Pocognoli told the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“I think the players are eager to put on a great performance tomorrow and give themselves a chance for the return leg,” said the coach.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Monaco go into the game on the back of a 3-1 home victory over struggling Nantes in Ligue 1 action on Friday, while PSG lost at Stade Rennais, but Monaco skipper Denis Zakaria refused to read anything into that.

“They are a great opponent and it will be a difficult match. If we're not at 100 per cent and we don't play a perfect game, it will be difficult. We'll have to give our best,” Zakaria said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)