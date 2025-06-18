Logo
Sport

Monterrey hold Inter Milan 1-1 at Club World Cup
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group E - CF Monterrey v Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Monterrey's Sergio Ramos scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniel Cole

18 Jun 2025 11:28AM
LOS ANGELES :UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan were held 1-1 by Mexican side Monterrey in their opening Group E game at the Club World Cup in Pasadena on Tuesday.

Inter dominated possession at the outset but underdogs Monterrey struck first, grabbing the lead when 39-year-old Sergio Ramos leaped above two defenders to power home a header from a corner in the 25th minute.

The Italians drew level three minutes before halftime when Kristjan Asllani's floated free-kick into the box was played across the face of goal by Carlos Augusto to give Lautaro Martinez the easy tap-in.

Nelson Deossa had a golden opportunity to win it for Monterrey in stoppage time but his shot ended up in the side netting.

Source: Reuters
