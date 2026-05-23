Montpellier lift Challenge Cup as routed Ulster's trophy drought goes on

BILBAO, Spain, May 22 : Montpellier ended Ulster's hopes of their first trophy in two decades with a commanding 59-26 European Challenge Cup final win on Friday that saw them claim the title for the third time.

Ulster made the brighter start, with captain Nick Timoney crossing early, but their momentum was quickly undone by errors that Montpellier exploited with clinical efficiency.

Tries from Gabriel N'Gandebe and Donovan Taofifenua turned the tide, and although Cormac Izuchukwu struck back to keep Ulster in touch, the French side steadily asserted control.

Montpellier's power and precision began to tell before halftime, with Billy Vunipola and Alex Becognee both crossing to open a 26-12 lead at the break.

Their ability to convert pressure into points exposed Ulster's frailties and left the Irish club chasing the game.

Montpellier pulled clear with a decisive burst in the second half. Taofifenua got his second try before Lenni Nouchi added another, stretching the lead beyond reach with Domingo Miotti's assured kicking proving a constant source of punishment.

Ulster put up brief resistance through Robert Baloucoune's well-taken score, but Montpellier's dominance up front remained decisive. Baptiste Erdocio and Wilfrid Hounkpatin both capitalised as the French side dominated the action.

Michael Lowry's late try offered scant consolation for Ulstr before Arthur Vincent crossed for Montpellier to round off the scoring and seal a comprehensive victory.

The defeat caps a bitter end to the season for Ulster, who also miss out on Champions Cup qualification after failing to reach the United Rugby Championship playoffs.

Bordeaux and Leinster clash in the Champions Cup Final on Saturday at the same San Mames Stadium.

(Writing by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris)