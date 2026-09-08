More than 100,000 back complaint over Infantino's Trump ties, says FairSquare

Sept 8 : More than 100,000 people have signed a complaint demanding that FIFA investigate President Gianni Infantino for alleged breaches of the world soccer governing body's code of ethics related to his connections with U.S. President Donald Trump, human rights organisation FairSquare said on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by FairSquare and its "Reboot FIFA" campaign, which accuses Infantino of multiple breaches outlined in a letter to FIFA's Ethics Committee seen by Reuters.

The allegations include abuse of power, breaching political neutrality duties and violating loyalty obligations in efforts to "ingratiate himself with the U.S. President."

FairSquare director Nicholas McGeehan said the follow-up to an initial complaint submitted in December 2025 was filed after the events of the past few months during and after the World Cup, which finished in July.

The focus was primarily on Trump contacting Infantino during the World Cup asking him to review U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's red card, which was subsequently suspended, and the Swiss administrator's abandoned proposal to sell a stake in FIFA events to private equity investors.

"The allegations are a lot more serious. We now have this public and political concern and we felt it was time to again put pressure on the FIFA Ethics Committee and really lay down the gauntlet to them," McGeehan told Reuters.

"Are you capable of holding your senior officials to account? That's what we're trying to do with this follow-up."

In July, the International Olympic Committee rejected a complaint by FairSquare against Infantino citing his support for Trump, saying the matter fell outside the jurisdiction of its Ethics Commission.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

NO UPDATE SINCE DECEMBER

FIFA's Ethics Committee had acknowledged receipt of the first complaint on December 12 last year but "has provided no update since," FairSquare says in the letter.

The complaint lists eight incidents including allegations that Infantino breached FIFA's political neutrality by publicly endorsing Trump's political slogan and agenda, and abusing his authority by unilaterally creating the FIFA Peace Prize without FIFA Council approval or involvement and awarding it to Trump.

Infantino is also accused of abusing his authority by secretly developing FIFA Forward Enterprise with politically connected investors while bypassing FIFA governance processes, a proposal that was ultimately abandoned after a global backlash.

McGeehan said FairSquare want Infantino banned from football activities for two years.

"But this complaint is about a lot more than Infantino," he added. "Really, for us, it's about demonstrating to the policymakers who should be scrutinising FIFA's conduct and its governance that the organization is incapable of regulating itself."

Infantino is seeking re-election to a fourth term as FIFA president in March, with no credible challenger having emerged so far. He remains committed to standing for re-election amid renewed opposition to his candidacy.

Last month, FairSquare urged FIFA to rule that Infantino is ineligible to seek another term as president, arguing that he has already served the maximum three terms permitted under the body's statutes.

In 2022 Infantino successfully argued that his first spell in charge, which began when he was elected in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation, should not count towards that limit because it completed an interrupted mandate.