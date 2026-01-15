Logo
Morocco beat Nigeria in penalties to set up Cup of Nations final v Senegal
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Semi Final - Nigeria v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 14, 2026 Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri and teammates celebrate after winning the match in the penalty shootout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Semi Final - Nigeria v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 14, 2026 Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel looks dejected after losing the match in the penalty shootout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Semi Final - Nigeria v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 14, 2026 Morocco's Brahim Diaz in action with Nigeria's Calvin Bassey REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Semi Final - Nigeria v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 14, 2026 Morocco fans in the stands celebrate after winning the match in the penalty shootout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
15 Jan 2026 06:59AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2026 07:14AM)
RABAT, Jan 14 : Yassine Bounou saved two penalties and Youssef En Nesyri netted the decisive spot kick as hosts Morocco secured a 4-2 shootout victory over Nigeria following their 0-0 draw in a tense Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday.

Morocco, seeking their first continental title in 50 years, will face 2021 winners Senegal in Sunday’s decider in Rabat, while Nigeria take on Egypt in the third-place playoff a day before.

The 120 minutes before the shootout had few clear-cut chances for either side, but it was Morocco who created the greater opportunities, though they were denied by some fine saves from Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 thanks to Sadio Mane’s winner in the first semi-final earlier on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
