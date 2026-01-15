Morocco beat Nigeria in penalties to set up Cup of Nations final v Senegal

RABAT, Jan 14 : Yassine Bounou saved two penalties and Youssef En Nesyri netted the decisive spot kick as hosts Morocco secured a 4-2 shootout victory over Nigeria following their 0-0 draw in a tense Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday.

Morocco, seeking their first continental title in 50 years, will face 2021 winners Senegal in Sunday’s decider in Rabat, while Nigeria take on Egypt in the third-place playoff a day before.

The 120 minutes before the shootout had few clear-cut chances for either side, but it was Morocco who created the greater opportunities, though they were denied by some fine saves from Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 thanks to Sadio Mane’s winner in the first semi-final earlier on Wednesday.