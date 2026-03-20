Morocco fans celebrate 'justice' after AFCON title decision but appeal worries linger

RABAT, March 19 : Moroccan fans have welcomed their team's controversial coronation as Africa Cup of Nations champions, though some urged caution as Senegal prepare to challenge the ruling that has sent shockwaves through African football.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) declared Morocco champions on Tuesday after ruling Senegal forfeited the January 18 final in Rabat by walking off the pitch for 14 minutes in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

Although Senegal later returned and secured a 1-0 extra-time victory, CAF's Appeal Board reversed the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The Senegalese Football Federation said it would appeal the "unprecedented and unacceptable" ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), while the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said the "strict application" of the rules would help African football.

Reactions within Morocco were largely positive, with supporters hailing the ruling as overdue justice.

“The surprise was that a fair decision was actually made, but if we look at the reasoning behind it, it is logical and does justice to the team that truly deserved the title. It also sets a precedent - walking off the pitch because a match is slipping away is not acceptable,” said Abdelmalek Hamza, a fan in Casablanca.

“The decision was taken firmly, and the national team and the Moroccan people deserve this victory and this title.”

Rabat-based Oussama Ouaddich, who attended the tournament, welcomed the verdict, saying: "I am overjoyed. We deserved this trophy. After a brutal injustice, justice is finally rendered to Morocco."

CAUTION AMID LEGAL CHALLENGE

However, some fans remained cautious with a potential appeal to CAS still pending.

“Honestly, I am not happy yet. We need to wait and see what happens with the appeal. The decision is not final,” said Imane Fakhir, a university student.

Omar Fallouji, a football fan in Casablanca, added: “Thankfully, CAF was fair to us, and I hope the trophy will be given to us after the Senegalese team appeal to CAS."

Others expressed little concern over the appeal.

"The Cup was stolen from us. CAF's decision corrected the situation and made justice to the Moroccan people," said Mohammed Akherraz, a lawyer in Rabat.

"Appealing the decision... is only to gain time but it is a right that would not alter the result."

Some Moroccans highlighted the need to avoid escalating tensions with Senegal.

“As a Moroccan, yes I am proud. But what I want even more is for this not to become a wound between our peoples,” said Bilal Jouahri, an entrepreneur in Rabat.

“Let the lawyers, the committees, the institutions do their work. The anger and insults serve nobody. Football lives on emotion, but emotions pass. It is just a game and should not fuel hate,” he added.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe defended the ruling on Wednesday, saying it was important that decisions by the organisation’s disciplinary and appeals bodies were respected while Senegal's players ridiculed the decision on social media.