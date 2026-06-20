Logo
Logo

Sport

Morocco performance in Scotland win better than versus Brazil, says coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Morocco performance in Scotland win better than versus Brazil, says coach

Morocco performance in Scotland win better than versus Brazil, says coach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Morocco players in a huddle as Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi talks to them at the end of the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Morocco performance in Scotland win better than versus Brazil, says coach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi reacts REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Morocco performance in Scotland win better than versus Brazil, says coach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi speaks to Brahim Diaz during the second half hydration break REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Morocco performance in Scotland win better than versus Brazil, says coach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi speaks to Brahim Diaz during the second half hydration break REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
20 Jun 2026 10:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(fixes spelling of Ouahabi throughout)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 19 : Morocco's performance in their 1-0 World Cup victory over Scotland on Friday was better than the North Africans’ impressive showing in their draw with Brazil last week, according to coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

His prognosis came as Ismael Saibari scored the quickest goal of the 2026 tournament so far after 71 seconds to give Morocco a perfect start before they held off a late Scotland surge for a deserved 1-0 win to reach four points in Group C.

“We controlled the whole game and, in terms of efficiency, I saw it as actually better than the first game,” said Ouahbi, whose side caught the eye in their opening 1-1 draw versus Brazil in New York/New Jersey last weekend.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

“I see it as progress compared to the first game. So in the end, we are happy with the result; we wanted three points, and we got them. That was the main objective.”

“I believe we controlled the game, but when you don’t score a second goal, obviously, we have to defend because Scotland had a very intense approach with very long balls. But I couldn’t be happier with the performance.”

However, the clash was played against a backdrop of jeers for Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, hours after a French appeals court confirmed that he will stand trial in a rape case.

The 27-year-old Hakimi, who plays his club football for European champions Paris St Germain, denies the allegation.

Ouahbi sought to deflect questions about what impact the case might have on Hakimi and the rest of the squad.

“Hakimi was extraordinary. He had a very strong game, so we’re very relaxed, and he’s especially relaxed,” the coach said.

Morocco’s place in the next round is not mathematically certain, so Ouahbi said he would resist any temptation to rest players for their last group game against Haiti in Atlanta on Wednesday.

“The objective will be to win the game and hopefully be number one in the group. So I’m going to field the best team possible, based on how physically ready the players are,” he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement