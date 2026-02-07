MotoGP takes over downtown Kuala Lumpur in glitzy season launch

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 : MotoGP launched its new season in a glittery showcase in Malaysia on Saturday, with riders parading their bikes in front of thousands of fans outside the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

A late downpour threatened to derail the show but the rain stopped just in time to allow the riders - including seven-time world champion Marc Marquez - to take celebratory laps and perform stoppies, drifts and other tricks in the city's streets.

The 2026 racing calendar is set to kick off with the Thailand Grand Prix on February 27.

Ducati's Marquez was in good spirits ahead of the season, saying he felt no pressure after winning last year's championship - his first world title since 2019 - in a stunning career comeback.

"I don't feel pressure. Because the most challenging thing in my career, that was to come back from injury, I've already done," the Spanish rider told reporters.

"Of course, I will try to do my 100 per cent. Of course, I will try to fight for the championship ... But I feel super relaxed and happy."

DECISION ON MALAYSIA CONTRACT RENEWAL SOON

The Kuala Lumpur showcase was the second time MotoGP has held a season launch, after an inaugural event in Bangkok last year.

MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta said the spectacle reflected the sport's growing popularity, which has seen a 15 per cent rise in fandom globally.

"It's a true upgrade from last year ... you know, just proving to the world the investment that we're putting behind growing our fanbase and taking MotoGP to new audiences," he told Reuters.

Malaysia has hosted a leg of the championship at its Sepang International Circuit since 1999.

The government however has yet to decide on whether to renew a contract with MotoGP amid a rise in hosting costs, with its current agreement due to expire after the 2026 season.

Ezpeleta expressed optimism that the contract would be extended, saying an announcement was expected "within the next few weeks".

FINAL YEAR WITH 1000CC ENGINES

The 2026 MotoGP season carries added significance because it is the final year of the current 1000cc engine regulations.

With engine sizes being reduced to 850cc from 2027, this season marks the last opportunity for manufacturers and riders to capitalise on bikes that have been refined over several years.

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, who came in second in last year's championships behind his brother Marc, described himself as being at the peak of his career after topping the field in pre-season testing at Sepang and said he had sensed a change in attitude among his rivals.

"They are looking at you a little bit more like a real competitor," he said.

KTM's Pedro Acosta, often touted as a future world champion, was more circumspect about his chances, after finishing eighth in testing.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has been linked to a rumored move to Ducati next year, said his goal was to better his results in 2025 when he came in fourth in the championships.

"Finish top three in the world this time," he said, when asked what a successful 2026 season with KTM would look like.