Mourinho grabs Galatasaray manager's nose after Fenerbahce defeat in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho could be in trouble again after grabbing the nose of the Galatasaray manager at the end of another fiery Istanbul derby in which his side lost 2-1 at home in the Turkish Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Victor Osimhen scored twice for the visitors, his second coming from the penalty spot, and Sebastian Szymanski pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of halftime, but tempers flared late on, with police entering the pitch to restore calm.

A mass scuffle had broken out between both sets of players, with the referee sending three players off, two from Galatasaray, and after the final whistle Mourinho appeared to pinch Okan Buruk's nose who then fell dramatically to the ground.

In February, Galatasaray accused Mourinho of 'racist statements' after he said the home side's bench had been "jumping like monkeys" following a 0-0 Super Lig draw.

Mourinho was then given a four-match suspension, later reduced to two, due to derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee and accusations of chaos and disorder in Turkish football, after the same game.

Back in 2011, when Mourinho was Real Madrid's manager, he received a two-match ban for poking Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye.

After Wednesday's win, Galatasaray poked fun at Mourinho, posting a photo of the Portuguese manager with Buruk and the caption 'You should not attack, you should digest' on social media.

In another post, with a video showing a cartoon version of Mourinho, the club wrote 'Galatasaray drives you crazy'.

Mourinho's side are six points behind Galatasaray in the league standings, with a game in hand.