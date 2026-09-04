Moyes laments Everton's 'real small squad' after frustrating transfer window

Sept 4 : Everton boss David Moyes conceded he is left with a small squad after a disappointing transfer window in which key players departed the club and a deadline day medical fell through as they tried to sign American striker Folarin Balogun.

Moyes expressed frustration at his club's close-season business, revealing they did not want to lose Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye but were powerless when bigger teams like Manchester City look to sign their players.

"Disappointed we didn't do more business and disappointed things didn't go our way in the end. Sometimes in football you have to live with disappointment and we will move on," Moyes told reporters on Friday.

"I know what I needed and I know what it's like to build a squad for the Premier League, I know the numbers you need. I've been around long enough to know that, but some things went against us and some things could have gone better.

"Ultimately, we didn't want to lose a lot of the players, but for different reasons that had to happen."

AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro said Everton raised concerns over Balogun's medical late on deadline day and that the U.S. international pulled out because he was uncomfortable with the doubts raised by the Merseyside club over his health.

"It wasn't anybody's fault. It happens in football a lot," Moyes said.

"The player had a problem in his medical and that was simply it. There's no other story behind it."

Everton's Fans' Forum also criticised the club's planning and recruitment after the transfer window closed, saying supporters deserved answers after another window marked by late activity and a failed pursuit of key targets.

With a thin squad, Moyes said Everton's academy players would have to step up but was unsure if they could fill the gaps.

"Are they ready to make the step up? I'm not sure about that. We will see how that goes, some of them might be pushed in," Moyes said.

"They're all going to have to be able to muck in as we've got a real small squad now," he added.

"It gives opportunities to some people who have not had them and sometimes in football you need to be given that chance so that you can show what you can do. Let's see if some of them can do that."