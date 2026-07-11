Muchova and Noskova chase Wimbledon glory as Czech conveyor belt of champions rolls on

LONDON, July 10 : The latest chapter in the Czech Republic's rich Wimbledon tradition will be written on Saturday when Karolina Muchova meets compatriot Linda Noskova in the women's final, with a maiden Grand Slam crown on offer for both players.

A new winner will emerge from the central European nation's seemingly endless conveyor belt of talent for the third time in four years at the All England Club, with the tournament set to extend a run of first-time women's champions to nine editions.

For Muchova, the title clash marks a return to the spotlight three years after her run to the French Open final, with a wrist injury having temporarily stalled the progress of one of the women's game's most inventive shot-makers.

"We have great history of Czech tennis," said the 29-year-old Muchova, who will aim to follow in the footsteps of Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024 to hoist the gilded Venus Rosewater Dish.

MUCHOVA LOOKS TO EMULATE CZECH GREATS

"Definitely the fact that there's so many of us. Myself, when I was younger, looking up to the girls who were like maybe five years older than I was, you can see them doing so well. So it gave me the belief that I can as well do it," she said.

"That's how it worked for me. It's nice that we're from such a small country and we have so many good players."

Victory for Muchova or the 21-year-old Noskova would add their names to a distinguished lineage featuring Petra Kvitova, a champion in 2011 and 2014, and the late Jana Novotna, whose triumph in 1998 remains one of Wimbledon's enduring memories.

Above them all stands Martina Navratilova, who lifted her first Wimbledon singles trophy as a Czech in 1978 before going on to become an American citizen and finishing her glittering career with nine Wimbledon titles.

NOSKOVA READY TO BARGE INTO BIG LEAGUE

Noskova, who finished fourth with Muchova in the Olympic doubles at the 2024 Paris Games, will now have the chance to announce her arrival among the game's elite, with Wimbledon poised to provide the defining moment of her young career.

"It always comes out of nowhere. You can't really plan your success or good times," said Noskova, who crashed at the opening hurdle in the French Open before embarking on an inspired run at Wimbledon with a game built for grass.

"If I could do it, I'd definitely be planning it at every Grand Slam. But after Roland Garros I was mentally tired because the clay season was long for me. I had a lot of good matches, a lot of great tournaments, but the French Open was a disaster.

"I had to restart, reset, focus on just enjoying the time on court and this is where it got me."

CLASH OF CONTRASTING STYLES

Like Muchova, who lifted the Bad Homburg title in the build-up to Wimbledon, Noskova arrived at southwest London's historic lawns with a title to boost her confidence, after triumphing in Berlin, and she has largely flown under the radar.

In a clash of contrasting styles, Noskova's growing mastery over grass courts could prove the difference as she arrives with a tour-leading 19-4 win-loss record on the surface since the beginning of 2025.

"I think I'm playing great tennis," she added.

"It's always when I feel good and relaxed off court is probably when it shows the most on court. At this stage, everybody has the level; it's the small percent that makes the biggest difference.

"I feel like I'm using my game, my style on grass a lot, and it's paying off."

If Noskova's success points to a natural affinity for grass, Muchova's strength lies in an adaptability that has allowed her all-court game to flourish wherever she plays.

"On grass I hadn't played that many matches overall until this year," Muchova added.

"I'm pretty adaptive. I like them all because you can use all different types of game, weapons, spins on all the surfaces. I enjoy the changes."

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1200 GMT)

Men's doubles final

1-Harri Heliovaara (Finland)/ Henry Patten (Britain) v 6-Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)/ Mate Pavic (Croatia)

Women's singles final (not before 1500 GMT)

10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 9-Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)