Muchova beats Mboko in Qatar Open final to end six-year title drought
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Qatar Open - International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, Qatar - February 14, 2026 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning her final match against Canada's Victoria Mboko REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muchova beats Mboko in Qatar Open final to end six-year title drought
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Qatar Open - International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, Qatar - February 14, 2026 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her final match against Canada's Victoria Mboko REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Muchova beats Mboko in Qatar Open final to end six-year title drought
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Qatar Open - International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, Qatar - February 14, 2026 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova poses with her winners trophy alongside runner up Canada's Victoria Mboko after winning their final match REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
15 Feb 2026 02:25AM
DOHA, Qatar, Feb 14 : Former French Open finalist Karolina Muchova ended a six-year trophy drought on Saturday, when she beat Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-4 7-5 to win the Qatar Open and clinch her first WTA 1000 title.

The Czech Republic's Muchova, who has struggled with multiple injuries and was sidelined for 10 months after a wrist injury suffered in 2023, had not won a title on the WTA tour since the Korea Open in September 2019.

But the 29-year-old Muchova kept mistakes to a minimum as she switched up the rhythm against Mboko to clinch victory in an hour and 34 minutes.

“It’s been a while since I won a tournament. It’s just nice to get that feeling again, and to be reminded of that victory feeling," Muchova said.

Mboko, 19, is expected to break into the top-10 in the world rankings for the first time after beating fifth seed Mirra Andreeva and second seed Elena Rybakina en route to the final.

“It was amazing... it’s not the outcome I wanted but I think there’s so many positives to take away,” Mboko said.

Source: Reuters
