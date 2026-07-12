Muchova vows to keep chasing maiden major after Wimbledon heartbreak

LONDON, July 11 : Karolina Muchova said she will need a few days to overcome her second Grand Slam final defeat after going down to fellow Czech Linda Noskova in the Wimbledon title clash but the 29-year-old vowed to keep fighting for her maiden major title.

Muchova saved five match points as she fought back from 5-2 down in the second set to stretch the match into a decider but she could not avoid a 6-2 5-7 6-3 defeat.

It was the second time she suffered heartbreak on one of tennis' biggest stages after losing to Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open final.

"It'll definitely take me few days (to overcome the loss). But again, I was in the final. It's still a great achievement. It's still something I'd take before the tournament," Muchova told reporters.

"I think my game is good. I'm improving. So I feel good on the courts. Yeah, it's a dream of mine, it's a goal of mine to lift that Grand Slam trophy. This is a setback, but as well a motivation."

Muchova said she was determined to fight for her survival as she stood a point away from defeat, not once, but five times during the dramatic second set.

"This tournament matters to me. I'm like, 'okay, I don't want to lose 6-2 6-2. I'm going to do everything to break her serve and keep mine'," Muchova added.

"I was still believing that I can turn it around. So that was in my head."

Muchova arrived in the final having saved a match point in her semi-final duel against Coco Gauff, which went to three sets and ended in a gruelling match tiebreak that she won 12-10.

"It was pretty tough match. I definitely felt it physically. I was a little more tired after that match with Coco," she said.

"I didn't want to think of it. I was like, 'okay, I'm going to give it my all'. I think maybe that, definitely. The nerves, as well. I really wanted to win today.

"Maybe it tied my hands a little bit today from the start."

Describing Noskova as a "calm fighter" in the big moments, Muchova said her opponent proved too good on the day.

"She'll go after every point, she'll fight for every point, so she's really competitive. It's definitely tough to play her on any surface," Muchova said.

"I think I started really slow today. On the other hand, Linda started really strong, with really good serving games. She played fast. It took a lot of power and strength out of me to get back in that second set. I gave it my all.

"The people were cheering. I felt the support. I felt the momentum in the second set, that I can turn it around. It was definitely nice that it happened.

"Unfortunately, at the start of the third, it slipped through my fingers."