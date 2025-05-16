Mud balls irk top players at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Two of the world's top players voiced their displeasure with a decision by organizers of the PGA Championship to not allow preferred lies during the first round of the year's second major on Thursday after the course was hammered by rain this week.

Because players were not able to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the soggy fairways at Quail Hollow Club, the so-called mud balls left them with little control over where their next shot would go.

This was perhaps no more evident than at the par-four 16th hole when world number one Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Xander Schauffele were in great positions after finding the fairway with their tee shots only to send their second shots into the water.

"I understand it's part of the game, but there's nothing more frustrating for a player," said Scheffler.

"You spend your whole life trying to learn how to control a golf ball, and due to a rules decision all of a sudden you have absolutely no control over where that golf ball goes.

"But I don't make the rules. I just have to deal with the consequences of those rules."

For Scheffler, who started on the back nine in a marquee group with Schauffele and world number two Rory McIlroy, the double-bogey came immediately after an eagle at the 15th that had brought him to two under on the day.

But Scheffler went on to post a two-under-par 69 that kept his hopes for a third major title alive while defending champion Schauffele carded a one-over-par 72.

"It is what it is, and a lot of guys are dealing with it, but it's just unfortunate to be hitting good shots and to pay them off that way," said Schauffele. "It's kind of stupid."

The PGA of America did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters for comment on its decision.

Heavy rain soaked Quail Hollow on Monday, the first official practice day for the major - which led to a decision not to allow spectators on the property - and returned at midday on Tuesday forcing players off the course for nearly two hours.

On the eve of the opening round, the PGA of America said there was no plan to play with preferred lies that, when permitted, allow players to lift, clean, and replace their balls within designated areas.

Schauffele was confident his group was not the only one to struggle with mud balls at Quail Hollow where many top golfers in the 156-player field struggled to get into contention.

"I wouldn't want to go in the locker room because I'm sure a lot of guys aren't super happy with sort of the conditions there," said Schauffele.

"I feel like the grass is so good, there is no real advantage to cleaning your ball in the fairway. The course is completely tipped out. It sucks that you're kind of 50/50 once you hit the fairway."