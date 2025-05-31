Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes

Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 30, 2025 Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Jonny Bairstow celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Kusal Mendis REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 30, 2025 Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar as Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia reacts REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 30, 2025 Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 30, 2025 Gujarat Titans' Kusal Mendis in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 30, 2025 Mumbai Indians' Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma walk out before the start of their innings REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
31 May 2025 02:46AM (Updated: 31 May 2025 02:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI :Powerhouse Mumbai Indians kept alive their hopes of reaching the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 20-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the 10-team league on Friday.

Electing to bat, Mumbai racked up a commanding 228-5 after their frontline batters hit a combined 17 sixes.

Gujarat managed 208-6 in reply despite defiant knocks by opener Sai Sudharshan (80) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (48).

Five-time champions Mumbai will play Punjab Kings on Sunday for a place in Tuesday's final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bat, Jonny Bairstow, replacing Ryan Rickelton, smashed 47 off 22 balls in his first match of the season in a blistering opening stand of 84 with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, dropped twice early in his knock, struck 81 to punish Gujarat.

Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25) and Pandya (22 not out) produced whirlwind cameos to take Mumbai past the 200-mark.

The chase was steep and Gujarat stuttered early in their reply losing skipper Shubman Gill trapped lbw by Trent Boult in the opening over of the innings.

Kusal Mendis (20) fell hit wicket but Sudharsan, the tournament's leading scorer, revived Gujarat's chase with his sixth fifty of the tournament.

He found an able ally in Sundar who smashed Boult for back-to-back sixes to turn the pressure back on Mumbai.

Pandya brought back Jasprit Bumrah and the pace bowler slipped in a yorker between Sundar's legs to flatten his leg stump.

South African Richard Gleeson bowled Sudharsan as Mumbai reclaimed control of the contest through their seamers.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement