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Muzarabani given two-year PSL ban after IPL switch
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Muzarabani given two-year PSL ban after IPL switch

Muzarabani given two-year PSL ban after IPL switch

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - April 2, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani in action bowling REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

14 Apr 2026 06:31PM
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April 14 : Blessing Muzarabani has been banned from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two years after the Zimbabwe fast bowler joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders, despite having agreed to play for PSL team Islamabad United.

The 29-year-old, who went unsold in the IPL and PSL auctions, was signed by Islamabad but he chose to play for Kolkata instead, as the IPL franchise's replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was released following instructions from the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI).

The IPL and the PSL have been held almost simultaneously since last year, making it impossible for an international player to participate in both leagues.

"Despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favour of a conflicting arrangement," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

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"The attempt to move away from such commitments without valid cause is a violation of contractual obligations and principles of good faith that govern global professional sports."

South African bowler Corbin Bosch, who last year snubbed Peshawar Zalmi to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was banned from the PSL for one year.

Source: Reuters
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