My players are real men, says Turkey coach Montella ahead of Kosovo showdown

March 30 : Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella described his players as 'real men' as he prepares for Tuesday's World Cup qualifying playoff final away in Kosovo.

"As I speak these words, which are very important to me and come from my heart, my first thought is: our footballers are real men," Montella told a news conference on Monday.

"I took over as head coach during a very difficult period... My players have supported me. They have always been a fighting group.

"They know that it's not just their own names written on their backs. It's the names of millions of Turkish people and children."

The former AS Roma forward became Turkey's head coach in 2023, helping them qualify for Euro 2024 and is now on the cusp of taking the nation to its first World Cup for 24 years.

"Everyone feels the pressure. This is a final. We haven't been there for 24 years, but most of our players weren't even born then," the 51-year-old Montella said.

"If we couldn't go for 24 years, it's not their fault. This time we want to go, we will do our best for our country."

Turkey will face a tough task in Pristina as Kosovo try to qualify for the first time, having beaten Slovakia 4-3 in last week's semi-final.

"There's one match left to reach the World Cup. It's not about quality; whoever plays with more heart will win. We're aware of that and we're ready," Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu said. "I remember our first match against Kosovo, I was there. They are very strong and have good players."

Montella is already highly respected in Turkish football having revived the national side's fortunes and will attain hero status if his side win on Tuesday.

"I carry in my heart the fact that this country treated me like one of its own. From day one until today, I have felt the support of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF)," he said.

"The culture that raised me and the culture I encountered in Turkey are incredibly similar. I can think like a Turk. I eat like a Turk. I act like a Turk. That's why I feel like a Turk."