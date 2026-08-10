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Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Championships
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Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Championships

Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Championships

FILE PHOTO: Runners compete during the women's 5000 meters run at IAAF World Athletics Championships national trials at the Nyayo national stadium Nairobi, Kenya, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

10 Aug 2026 05:05PM
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Aug 10 : Nairobi has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, seeking to become the first African city to stage the sport's flagship event.

• The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich for hosting rights.

• Kenya's government has committed full backing for the bid, including the infrastructure, security and organisational support required to stage the championships.

• Kenya has previously hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Under-20 Championships in the capital in 2021.

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• Nairobi also staged the African Athletics Championships in 2010.

• World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 championships in September.‎

Source: Reuters
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