Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Championships

Aug 10 : Nairobi has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, seeking to become the first African city to stage the sport's flagship event.

• The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich for hosting rights.

• Kenya's government has committed full backing for the bid, including the infrastructure, security and organisational support required to stage the championships.

• Kenya has previously hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Under-20 Championships in the capital in 2021.

• Nairobi also staged the African Athletics Championships in 2010.

• World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 championships in September.‎