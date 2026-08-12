Nakashima beats Darderi to reach first 1000-level semi-final

Aug 11 : American Brandon Nakashima swatted aside Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-3 to reach his first-ever ATP Masters 1000-level semi-final at the Canadian Open on Tuesday, as the men's last-eight action kicked off a day late.

Nakashima sent over 11 aces and offered up a subdued celebration for the career-breakthrough win in Montreal. He will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Rafael Jodar and Frenchman Arthur Fils, which takes place later on Tuesday.

Nakashima, seeded 28, converted a break point in the fourth game before breaking his opponent to love to close out the first set, as the visibly frustrated Darderi's composure unravelled.

Darderi dug in his heels in the second set but could only hold off the determined Nakashima for so long, as the American broke him on the fourth try in the penultimate game.

Nakashima sent 19th-seed Darderi skittering around the court in the final game, forcing him into an error at the net on match point and pumping his fists in celebration after the customary post-match handshake.

The U.S. Open tune-up tournament was without several top players, including world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, which the Professional Tennis Players Association this week blamed on players' workload.

The men's quarter-finals began a day late after inclement weather forced the postponement of the Monday programme.