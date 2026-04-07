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Napoli edge Milan to keep Serie A title hopes alive
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Napoli edge Milan to keep Serie A title hopes alive

Napoli edge Milan to keep Serie A title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 6, 2026 Napoli's Matteo Politano celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli edge Milan to keep Serie A title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 6, 2026 AC Milan's Mike Maignan in action with Napoli's Scott McTominay and AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli edge Milan to keep Serie A title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 6, 2026 Napoli's Scott McTominay shoots at goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Napoli edge Milan to keep Serie A title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AC Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 6, 2026 AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
07 Apr 2026 05:20AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2026 05:27AM)
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April 6 : Matteo Politano struck late to give defending champions Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 home win over AC Milan in Serie A on Monday, lifting them to second in the standings.

It marked a fifth straight victory for Napoli, who moved to 65 points, seven behind leaders Inter Milan after their 5-2 win over AS Roma on Sunday. Milan are third with 63 points.

Both sides struggled to break down well-organised defences in a largely cagey encounter.

The breakthrough came in the closing stages when Mathias Olivera's cross from the left was only partially cleared by Koni De Winter and Napoli substitute Politano fired in a left-footed volley from a tight angle.

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Milan pushed for an equaliser but Santiago Gimenez was unable to keep his header down as it sailed over, summing up a frustrating night for the visitors.

"We conceded very few chances, so credit to them," Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters. "We were set defensively when we allowed the goal, and we need to be a bit quicker when taking our chances."

Source: Reuters
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