Napoli favourites to repeat success but Conte stresses need for patience

Napoli manager Antonio Conte exceeded expectations last season by guiding the club to their second Scudetto in three years but this time they are favourites to retain the crown.

Conte is again downplaying lofty ambitions, mindful that this season they must juggle Serie A with the Champions League, having missed out on European football last term, while he works to mould a squad reshaped by significant turnover.

Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori have now officially left the club - Osimhen to Galatasaray after a transfer soap opera throughout the close season after a year on loan, while Raspadori will play in Laliga with Atletico Madrid.

"It's true we won the title, which was extraordinary and incredible, but now we need to take the second step before we can think about taking the third," Conte told reporters.

"Balance is essential for all teams. When I say we are a work in progress, I mean also that we are trying different solutions. We did it throughout last season too," he added.

The arrival of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City could prove a match made in heaven alongside Scott McTominay, who enjoyed a remarkable resurgence last season.

The Scot is thriving in Naples, hailed as a hero after driving the club to the Scudetto and winning Serie A’s Most Valuable Player award. He will now join forces with Belgian playmaker De Bruyne, renowned for his vision, precision passing, creativity and match-winning influence.

The pair will aim to serve striker Romelu Lukaku, who will most likely be joined by Matteo Politano up top along with loanee Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese.

The acquisition of Dutch defender Sam Beukema from Bologna and winger Noa Lang from PSV Eindhoven will also give Conte greater options, with the season likely to come down to who can field their best players in the decisive final matches.

Conte looks set to ignite competition in goal, with veteran Alex Meret facing a strong challenge from new signing Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, the former Torino stalwart.

The reigning champions enter the new campaign as reluctant favourites, with last year’s core intact.

If De Bruyne and McTominay strike the right balance in midfield, few sides look capable of matching their strength. Conte may downplay expectations, but with his guidance and De Bruyne’s influence they remain the team to beat.

Their title defence begins at Sassuolo on Saturday.