Napoli stay third after late goal earns 2-2 draw with Roma

NAPLES, Italy, Feb 15 : Napoli debutant Alisson Santos scored a late equaliser as the Serie A champions snatched a 2-2 home draw against AS Roma on Sunday to keep them third in the Serie A standings and maintain their unbeaten home record in the Italian league this season.

The Brazilian, coming on as a substitute for his first league outing since moving from Portuguese side Sporting, thrashed home a powerful shot eight minutes from the end to keep Napoli three points ahead of fourth-placed Roma.

The visitors looked on course to dislodge their hosts as striker Donyell Malen continued his scoring spree since arriving in Serie A with a double.

The Dutch international, who joined on loan from Aston Villa last month, opened the scoring in the seventh minute and added a 71st-minute penalty as he took his goal tally to five in as many games.

But Napoli fought back after both goals to equalise first through Leonardo Spinazzola in the 40th minute and then Santos as they advanced to 50 points, 11 behind leaders Inter Milan.

Centre back Evan Ndicka’s tackle set up a break for Roma and the first goal early on, with two passes upfield putting new signing Bryan Zaragoza away down the right wing before he crossed it square for Malen to score.

Spinazzola’s equaliser came as Napoli were probing for an opening on the edge of the Roma penalty box. He unleashed a shot that caught the foot of Niccolo Pisilli and looped over goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

The keeper made a good save from Spinazzola’s left-footed effort two minutes into the second half to keep the scores level before Roma went back ahead as Wesley won a penalty after being fouled from behind by Amir Rrahmani.

Malen tucked away the kick to put Roma on course for a first away win at Napoli in eight years but Santos quickly endeared himself to his new team's fans with the equaliser.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)